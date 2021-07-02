Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Has New Details Revealed

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: The latest issue of Famitsu magazine has detailed details on Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, the next entry in the action series that will be available on PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Initially, the publication reports that the 94 officers who appeared in Dynasty Warriors 9 would show up here along with 700 more generics. It was also mentioned that the title will not feature open world elements, focusing more on combats that take place in the vicinity of the castles, and once these actions are completed, the gates open to face the other enemies and the opposing captain.

Still on the characters, there will be the possibility of promoting the officers and even improving the relationship between them. It is also worth mentioning that the title will use a kind of “rock, paper and scissors” system for units identified as Infantry, Cavalry and Archer, to which you can give orders to advance in combat according to your strategy.

Finally, it was also said that this new Dynasty Warriors will feature a character creation system similar to the one seen in Nioh 2, giving you the chance to edit the avatars as you wish.