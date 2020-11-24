Dynamo Kiev – How to watch Barcelona

After 2 weeks from the third day, today starts Day 4 of 6 in the Champions League, and it does so with FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC after a previous day in which both Spanish teams won their matches. Because Barça travels to Russian lands to face Dinamo Kiev at 9:00 p.m. on November 24, and Sevilla to Ukraine to play against Krasnodar before, at 6:55 p.m.

According to the classification of Group E of the UEFA Champions League, if Chelsea and Sevilla win tonight, they would both make it to the Round of 16 of the competition. For its part, FC Barcelona is the leader of its group with 3 victories and the fourth team that has scored the most goals in this group stage of the UEFA Champions League with 9 goals, only surpassed by Bayern, Gladbach and City.

See online Dynamo Kiev – Barcelona and Krasnodar – Seville

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune in to a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the start even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa.

By Movistar +

If you are at home or next to a TV with Movistar +, you can watch the Champions League matches on TV or tune in to another that is played at the same time on your smartphone or tablet with the app. The playback will be simultaneous and there will be no problem in watching them at the same time, although if you want to see today’s matches of the Spanish teams you don’t have to do this, because Dinamo Kiev-Barcelona is at 9:00 p.m. on Dial 51, and the Krasnodar – Seville at 6:55 p.m. on Dial 50

