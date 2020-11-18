Dynamo inside Jupiter and Saturn affect its climate

Jupiter and Saturn have climatic systems that keep mysteries – some, solved by NASA probes that passed by their surroundings, such as Cassini, whose data on Saturn suggested that, even far from the Sun, the planet keeps its atmosphere warm due to electric currents . Internal factors are also the bet of three researchers from Harvard and Alberta universities to explain how the climate works two major planets in our solar system.

Computer models simulated the climate dynamics on both planets, suggesting that the climate on both is governed by internal and non-external factors, as is the case on Earth, where it is determined mainly by processes that take place in the troposphere, the layer of the atmosphere closest to the ground .

The same has always thought about other planets – to test this hypothesis, planetary physicists Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Jeremy Bloxham (Harvard) and Moritz Heimpel (University of Alberta) created two simulations of the climates of the gas giants.

Turbulent movements

But, instead of programming the models with mechanisms like those found in terrestrial climate (where the types of climate are determined by turbulences on the planet’s surface), they indicated, as the system’s driving force, the turbulent convection movements found in the atmosphere of the two planets.

One of the models (called “thin shell”) reproduced what happens in the outermost convection layers of giant gas planets. (and that has little to do with the planetary magnetic field). In this simulation, cyclones, anticyclones and gas jets formed spontaneously.

The other model, called “thick shell”, was programmed to show the interaction between the hydrodynamic layer and another one below, in which the electrical conduction is strong enough to generate magnetic fields and emulate the interactions between the planet’s internal dynamo ( responsible for the planetary magnetosphere) and the external hydrodynamic layer. The simulation showed the magnetic layer ejecting plumes in flat weather patterns, close to the planet’s surface.



