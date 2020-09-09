“Dynamite” is # 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in its second week

BTS has managed to make history as their single “Dynamite” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as America’s most purchased song!

Last week, BTS became the first South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 when their new English single “Dynamite” took the top spot. The list ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres based on radio broadcast and sales data.

On September 8, Billboard announced that “Dynamite” continues to top the Hot 100 this week! This extends their record by making them the only South Korean act to top the list for two consecutive weeks.

According to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, “Dynamite” had 17.5 million streams in the US and 182,000 downloads were sold in the week ending September 3. The song also garnered 16 million radio audience impressions for the week ending September 6, up 38% from 11.6 million the previous week.

Billboard has shared that “Dynamite” is one of 43 songs to have debuted at number one on the Hot 100, and it is now the 20th of those songs to remain at the top of the chart for the second week.

BTS reaction

The group upon learning that they made history again with “Dynamite” shared their amazement, gratitude and happiness for the incredible achievement with tweets thanking ARMY for having accomplished this.

teamwork makes the dream work ! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 8, 2020

“Dynamite” is also still at No. 1 on the digital song sales chart, climbing from No. 20 to No. 18 on the Pop Songs radio playlist, a new best run for BTS. It ranks at No. 9 on the Streaming Songs chart, compared to No. 3 last week. The group shared their amazement, gratitude, and happiness for the incredible achievement.

This song became BTS’s first track to land a spot on the adult pop songs playlist, ranking 29th.

The Billboard website will update its charts for this week (dated September 12) on September 9.



