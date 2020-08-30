Dynamite de BTS obtiene su segundo win en Inkigayo

BTS achieves another win in the Inkigayo program, ‘Dynamite’ was positioned in the first place of the ranking with a very high score.

Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and RM are enjoying the success of ‘Dynamite’, the members of the K-pop band released the official video of their song on the YouTube platform, which broke several viewing records in a very short time and currently has more than 250 million views.

The K-pop band is promoting their single with different interviews and other activities with international media, despite having many work commitments, their presence in music shows has felt very strong.

The boys of BTS received their second trophy with ‘Dynamite’ and it is the first they receive on the television show Inkigayo, the interpreters of ‘ON’ did not appear on stage because they are preparing all the details for their performance in the MTV VMA 2020 ceremony, where they will dance the choreography of their track live for the first time. Yay!

Within the ranking of the Inkigayo show, the bulletproof boys registered more than 6000 points, a number that gave them their second victory with ‘Dynamite’, after the announcement of their triumph, the music invaded the stage and made everyone present dance of the place.

Watch the video of BTS’s second win:



