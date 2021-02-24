Dynabook Satellite expands the C50 Pro range

Dynabook continues to expand its Satellite C50 Pro series with new options. The newest member of the series is the Satellite Pro C50-G with a 15.6 inch screen. According to Dynabook, the new laptop “combines performance, productivity and contemporary design at an affordable price point.”

The Satellite Pro C50-G improves processor options and introduces additional options with support for existing 10th Gen Intel processors, including Core and Celeron processors. One of the highlights of Dynabook is that performance and functionality are balanced with design and mobility in the C50-G. Professional staff and students are the target audience of the laptop.

The Satellite Pro C50-G’s memory options range from up to 16 GB DDR4. For storage space, the top option is 512 GB SSD. The thickness of the laptop, which weighs 1.8 kilograms, is 19.7 millimeters. The Satellite Pro C50-G promises a 13.5 hour battery life on full charge.

HD or Full HD resolution options are available for the 15.6 inch screen. The numeric keypad and the large keyboard with ClickPad also stand out as an element that promises comfort for all-day use. SecurePad keyboard option with fingerprint scanner is also available as an option.

Damian Jaume, President of Dynabook Europe GmbH, stated that there is no need for a high budget to be productive while working. Jaume continued: “At Dynabook, we are committed to providing technology options with specific features and affordable prices to suit all business and budget needs. The new C50-G model offers a powerful toolkit that meets daily computing needs in a compact and attractive form factor without the premium price tag. ”

Dynabook Satellite Pro C50-G will be available next month

The C50-G offers a wealth of connectivity options so users can stay connected and productive wherever they are. Wireless connectivity features of the device include W-iFi 802.11 AC and Bluetooth. Despite its slim form factor, the device doesn’t compromise on ports. The device is equipped with a multi-functional USB-C, two USB 3.1 Type-A, one full-size HDMI and one Gigabit LAN port for charging, display, connection and all-in-one transfer. The C50-G also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

Under current conditions that require remote work, the C50-G offers all the necessary tools to stay connected with colleagues, colleagues, customers, in short, everyone. The device has a HD Web camera, stereo speakers and a built-in Cortana microphone. Microphone / Headphone jack or Bluetooth allows users to plug in or pair headphones.

Dynabook Satellite Pro C50-G will be available as of next month.