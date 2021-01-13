Dynabook announces new laptops!

Dynabook has introduced three new business and education notebook models. Two of the introduced devices host Intel’s 11th generation Core processors and DDR4 memory, while the other includes a 10th generation Intel Celeron processor.

Dynabook Tecra A30-J, Satellite Pro L50-J and C40

The Tecra A30-J, which has a 13.3 inch screen, weighs 1.2 kg and is stated to offer up to 14 hours of battery life. While the Satellite Pro L50-J model has a weight of 1.7 kg and a 15 inch screen, the C40-G offers up to 1.5 kg and 8 hours of battery life.

A special antibacterial paint was used on the painted surfaces of the Satellite Pro C40-G to protect users from bacterial growth. The USB Type-C port provides charging, connecting, display and data transfer functions, while the full-size HDMI port and optional USB-C station offer more peripheral connectivity options. In addition to these options, the C40-G and A30-J model have two USB 3.1 ports, and the L50-J model has three USB 3.1 ports.

In addition to the MicroSD card slot, the devices have a Gigabit LAN port. For wireless network connectivity, the A30-J and L50-J support Wi-Fi 6 technology, while the C40-G supports Wi-Fi 802.11 AC technology.

The Satellite Pro L50-J offers flexibility in terms of performance and storage capacity with support for high speed 1TB PCIe SSD. The computers with 2 Megapixel webcam are equipped with stereo speakers.