Dylan Sprouse says he’s “not done yet” after deciding to transform his body by revealing his chiseled physique

I feel good! Dylan Sprouse has strained his muscles after recently focusing on losing weight and the overall look of his body.

“As a child, I went to the pool in a shirt,” the 29—year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 27. — So I decided that in my twenties I want to change my body and become a meat head [so].

Alum The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Joked: “This is my meat post [so in the original].”

The “After We Collided” star, who became famous as a child actor along with twin brother Cole Sprouse, shared a series of photos of his toned physique.

The former Disney Channel actor held a dumbbell in one picture, emphasizing the muscles of his arm and hand. He gave fans a glimpse of his shirtless body — and pumped—up upper body – in another snap before sharing a sweaty post-workout photo in just a towel in the locker room.

Dylan also posted a video of him flexing his arm muscles in front of a mirror in the gym. He completed his fitness photos with an image of the ninja Rock Lee from the anime/manga Naruto, who started out as an outsider before gaining his strength.

“It’s been a long fatigue, but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made,” the Banana Split actor added. — And I’m not done yet.

The graduate of Suite Life on Deck received the support of his famous friends, and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented: “Lfg!”

Tommy Dorfman was speechless over the images, writing: “I…”. Riverdale star Rob Rako added: “The beast!!! 💪 ».

Since his return to Hollywood in 2017, Dylan has kept a low profile, at least when it comes to social media.

However, the founder of All-Wise Meadery, who has been dating model Barbara Palvin since 2019, spoke in March 2020 about how his time on the Disney channel “saved” him and his brother Cole.

“A lot of difficult things happened in our lives then, and this show saved us in a sense,” Dylan wrote on Instagram at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the premiere of Suite Life. “1000 years of gratitude to all involved.”

He added: “I love you all, and I’m glad that this show can still evoke the nostalgia that families once felt when watching it. I will keep these memories forever.”