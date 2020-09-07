Dylan Sprouse plays Trevor from the After saga!

Dylan Sprouse recently joined the cast of the second chapter of After. Indeed, in this second installment, the twin brother of Cole Sprouse plays the role of Trevor, a new character who will make the heart of Tessa, the heroine, sway.

The latter meets Trevor during an internship at Vance Publishing. If their first meeting is rather awkward, they eventually get along well and become quite close.

Indeed, as Dylan Sprouse explained in an interview for Cosmopolitain, Trevor is the complete opposite of Hardin:

“He is everything Hardin is not. Trevor is focused on his work, highly mobile, intelligent, sarcastic and quick-witted. It represents a harmless love interest for the main character of Tessa. ”

A love triangle that should look great on screen!

ON INSTAGRAM, DYLAN SPROUSE IS POSTED WITH THE LOOK OF TREVOR D’AFTER

In any case, Dylan Sprouse seems to have taken his role as Trevor very seriously.

Indeed, on Instagram, he shared a snapshot of him with the look of Trevor, ie a blue suit and glasses.

The selfie is accompanied by the following description:

“Here’s a backstage selfie that I took because I rarely wear a costume and never wear glasses. ”

Yet when we see him on screen with this outfit on he looks super comfortable! Like what, despite the look of Travor is different from his, he managed to get into the skin of his character.

In any case, fans of the actor were quick to react to this cliché:

“You are the perfect Trevor”, “We couldn’t have asked for a better person to play Trevor,” “We love you! ”

For those who haven’t had time to catch the sequel to After, the movie is still in theaters. So go for it!



