Dylan Sprouse Joins the Cast of New Kids’ Series!

Dylan Sprouse will soon star in a new children's series!

2020 seems to be the year of all plans for Dylan Sprouse.

Indeed, after having made a long break in his career, the twin brother of Cole Sprouse seems ready to resume the path of the plates. Very cool !

Yes, after starring in the second chapter of the cult After saga, the actor has already embarked on a whole new project.

after his performance in After, he could hardly go unnoticed.

On Instagram, Dylan Sprouse announced that he has joined the cast of a brand new children’s series!

And after playing in chapter 2 of After, it’s in the series “The sex Lives of College Girls” that we will soon be able to find him!

Indeed, the former actor of the Disney team is joining the cast of this brand new children’s series from HBO Max. Very cool !

In the series, the 28-year-old actor will play Nico, a third year student at New England Essex College, who will live his life as a young student to the fullest, with his three roommates.

So when will this brand new series which reminds us a bit of “Sex Education” be released?

