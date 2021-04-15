Dylan O’Brien shares what he likes to watch on Netflix

Dylan O’Brien was invited to the game “My Netflix List”, in which he shares a list of his favorite productions from the platform. Between documentaries and series, we found out that the actor is a Blink !. Check out:

Disclosure of Love and Monsters

The video released by Netflix is ​​part of the promotion of its new film, Amor e Monstros, which arrives today (14) on the platform.

The comedy begins seven years after the apocalypse of the monsters. To escape the creatures that have taken control of the land, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) and the rest of humanity are living underground.

Everything changes when the young man reconnects, on the radio, with his high school sweetheart, Aimee (Jessica Henwick), and begins to fall in love with her again. Determined to stay with her love, he takes courage and goes after her, even with all the dangerous monsters he will encounter on the way.

Directed by Michael Matthews (Apocalypse Now Now) and screenplay by the duo Brian Duffield (The Nanny) and Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City), the film was well received by critics from the United States and secured an Oscar nomination in 2021, at Best Visual Effects category.

In addition to O’Brien and Henwick, the cast of the feature also features Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ariana Greenblatt (Scoob!) And Dan Ewing (Occupation).

Love and Monsters is now available on Netflix.