Dying Light will receive update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the future

Dying Light: On Thursday (14), Polish developer Techland revealed via its Twitter account that it is working on an update of Dying Light for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Check it out below:

As the publication itself states, we’ll have to wait for more details in the future, but it’s easy to hope that this update arrives before Dying Light 2 is released in February 2022, giving you the chance to make a beautiful marathon of this universe filled with post-apocalyptic universe of zombies!

