Dying Light Receives Platinum Edition

Dying Light: In anticipation of the release of Dying Light 2, Techland announced that players already have access to a complete package of the first game entitled Dying Light: Platinum Edition. You can get it for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
As you might expect, the game brings all the extras made available to the original, including more weapons, skins and much more that you can check out in the following list:
Be the Zombie
Crash Test Skin Pack
Cuisine & Cargo
Dying Light
Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle
Dying Light – Dying Light
Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle
Be the Zombie
Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle
Crash Test Skin Pack
Cuisine & Cargo
Godfather Bundle
Gun Psycho Bundle
Harran Inmate Bundle
Harran Ranger Bundle
Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle
Dying Light – Hellraid
Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle
Retrowave Bundle
Shu Warrior
The Bozak Horde
Dying Light: The Following
Ultimate Survivor Bundle
Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle
Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
Volatile Hunter Bundle
Dying Light – Volkan Combat Armor Bundle
Dying Light: Platinum Edition is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Interested in purchasing this package? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.