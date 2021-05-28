Dying Light Receives Platinum Edition

Dying Light: In anticipation of the release of Dying Light 2, Techland announced that players already have access to a complete package of the first game entitled Dying Light: Platinum Edition. You can get it for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

As you might expect, the game brings all the extras made available to the original, including more weapons, skins and much more that you can check out in the following list:

Be the Zombie

Crash Test Skin Pack

Cuisine & Cargo

Dying Light

Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle

Dying Light – Dying Light

Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle

Be the Zombie

Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle

Crash Test Skin Pack

Cuisine & Cargo

Godfather Bundle

Gun Psycho Bundle

Harran Inmate Bundle

Harran Ranger Bundle

Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

Dying Light – Hellraid

Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle

Retrowave Bundle

Shu Warrior

The Bozak Horde

Dying Light: The Following

Ultimate Survivor Bundle

Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle

Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle

Volatile Hunter Bundle

Dying Light – Volkan Combat Armor Bundle

Dying Light – White Death Bundle5th Anniversary Bundle

Dying Light – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

Dying Light – Hellraid

Dying Light – Rais Elite Bundle

Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle

Dying Light – Volkan Combat Armor Bundle

Dying Light – White Death Bundle

Dying Light: The Following

Godfather Bundle

Gun Psycho Bundle

Harran Inmate Bundle

Harran Ranger Bundle

Retrowave Bundle

Shu Warrior

The Bozak Horde

Ultimate Survivor Bundle

Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle

Volatile Hunter Bundle

Dying Light: Platinum Edition is now available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Interested in purchasing this package? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.