Dying Light Platinum Edition Revealed for Switch

Switch owners will have the opportunity to check out a Dying Light series title in the future, as during Gamescom it was announced the release of Dying Light Platinum Edition for the Nintendo console.

Despite not having a defined release date yet, it was revealed that the title will have a physical edition packed with content: game card, survival guide with tips and tricks to survive in the restricted area, map with two sides and stickers for decorate varied surfaces.

Finally, it was mentioned that Dying Light Platinum Edition should offer content for over 100 hours of gameplay, as well as varied proposals to enjoy in the cooperative mode of killing zombies.