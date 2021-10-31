Dying Light On Switch Is (Almost) A Portable Miracle

Dying Light: Released in January 2015 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, Dying Light, originally slated also for PS3 and Xbox 360, was honest in its message: Techland, the Polish studio that sought redemption from Dead Island in this game, said only the would launch to the platforms of the current generation at the time, that is, PS4 and Xbox One, in order to deliver the experience the “right way”.

Set in a context where the undead saturated the entertainment market with countless approaches, in a period when we all had matured the phenomenon The Walking Dead, Dying Light represented a new dawn for zombies thanks to a consistent open world, alive, of excellent competence in the dynamic night/day cycle and the sauce of the house: parkour, a fundamental component of the character’s gameplay and mobility around the world.

Even though it’s a product from almost 7 years ago, the adventure to date represents a good menu of visuals, density, lighting system and other details, especially in the PC version. The truth is that Dying Light has a large scope and, in a way, a technical personality in its characterization. Porting all of this to Switch wouldn’t exactly be a trivial task – boldness favors the bold, in Techland’s view, which hit the nail on Nintendo’s hybrid-oriented version, given the console’s limitations, of course.

Check out the video impressions:

Hybrid open world

In terms of resolution, the title runs in 720p on Switch, in dock or portable mode, and can fluctuate according to the scene in question. You will notice more image stability when standing still.

Noises start to appear during movement, in which there is a “break” in enemies, objects and other elements of the scenery, which can, also depending on the stretch, appear and disappear as you approach, generating the known “flickering” effect ”, when certain items “blink” in response to an immediate rendering.

Distant enemies, in turn, are imbued with “slow-motion mirage,” a well-known technique that reduces the frame rate in background elements to alleviate hardware resources. It’s common to see games at 60fps, for example, with secondary animations running at 30fps, precisely to reduce the overall performance stress and thus deliver a satisfactory overall performance.