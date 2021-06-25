Dying Light Ironizes The Gamer Profile In Its New DLC;

Techland releases a new DLC for the first Dying Light. With the Savvy Gamer package they ironize with the gamer profile and the neon peripherals. Dying Light embraces the gamer meme. Techland publishes the trailer of the new DLC for the first installment, scheduled for June 29 on PlayStation and Xbox; now available on PC. Mouse pads, virtual reality glasses with colored neons … Various old-fashioned accessories become weapons against zombies.

Dying Light Savvy Gamer: all content

“Show off your gaming gear and your ability to send zombies back to noob hell!” The studio explains in the trailer’s description. “Find out how to turn a tablet, LED lights and cables into amazing combat gear with this new bundle from Savvy Gamer.” You can see the video under this paragraph.

The bundle includes a neon bow, ax-turned mouse pad, mace attached to a tablet, and off-road car skin. Although it has not transcended its price on consoles, it is currently on sale on Steam at a recommended price of 2.99 euros. A small sum to get hold of them. We leave you with the details below:

Outfit: 1337 G4m3R

Buggy look: 4wheel

One Handed Ax: RGB Control Ax (applies electrical damage to the third consecutive hit)

Hammer: Next Generation Sledgehammer (applies electrical damage to charged attacks)

Meta LED Arc

The Polish studio continues to support a delivery that will see the launch of its sequel on December 7. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. As the weeks go by, its managers plan to publish news through the Dying 2 Know events. The second episode will be held on July 1 at 9:00 p.m. CEST. Know the details of the presentation through this link.