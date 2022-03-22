Dying Light Gets ‘Next Gen’ Patch On Xbox, But Series S Falls Short Of 60 FPS

Dying Light: The first installment of the saga was updated on PlayStation 5, but had not yet received the patch on Xbox Series X/S. Techland has delivered on the promise and released the next-gen patch for the first installment of Dying Light, which first came to PS5. The Polish developer has worked on a series of improvements that apply to both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it is striking that the game does not reach 60 FPS in Series S. What’s more: the improvements are the same than on Xbox One X, the most powerful version of Microsoft’s previous generation machine.

What are the graphics modes?

Xbox series x

Performance mode: 60 FPS in FULL HD

Balanced Mode: Target 60 FPS in QHD

Quality mode: 30 FPS in 4K

Xbox Series S and Xbox One X

Performance mode: 30 FPS in FULL HD

Balanced Mode: Target 30 FPS in QHD

Dying Light 1 next-gen patch is here!

We've added two videos modes on Xbox Series S and Xbox One X, and three video modes on Xbox Series X!

Access them in the options menu! pic.twitter.com/0odPnuFeFm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 21, 2022

The original game is set shortly after the Harran virus spread throughout the world. The people have not yet forgotten the old world, but they must adapt to the new reality or succumb to the bites of the infected. The title, available on new generation consoles and PC, also has a native version on Nintendo Switch.

Techland recently released Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a sequel that tells an untold story with a new character. Fifteen long years have passed since the apocalypse, so people have already gotten used to surviving in the cruel and savage world they live in. We manage Aiden Caldwell, a pilgrim who is desperately looking for his sister. Again, parkour is one of the main game mechanics.

The second installment can be enjoyed on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version (in the cloud) planned for a few months.