Dying Light 2 Wins Stealth Gameplay In Monsters’ Nest

Dying Light 2: Techland released, this Thursday (1st), a new gameplay video of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The production of just over 5 minutes shows a little of the variety of monsters that will be present in the game.

Subsequently, the stealth mechanics were improved and it will be possible to explore the so-called “Dark Zone” by sneaking and walking slowly. The visit to the ‘nests’ of the creatures will have to be done at night.

These swarms will be mainly inside buildings and buildings, which can be carefully explored. Check out the new trailer below.

The video showing a little more about Dying Light 2 Stay Human is part of the 2nd episode of Dying 2 Know, a webseries produced by Techland to go deeper into this universe.

In the episode, a little bit about the artwork is shown, including the animation and sound design that were developed for the sequel. The production also reveals that David Belle, French considered one of the creators of Parkour, will be present in the game.

about the monsters

Tymon Smektala, Game Designer lead, explained a little bit about the creation process and the origin of monsters. He said the infected are people who couldn’t find a source of ultraviolet light or a cure before fully transforming.

“The virus causes them (infected) a lot of pain and makes them suffer. And they’re not driven by hate, but by instinct, by their new nature,” he commented.

As in other narratives involving biological hazards and zombies, Smektala stated that before they transform, people start to feel fever. If a person remains in the dark for a long time, the symptoms become more severe and eventually he will turn into a monster.

“Unfortunately, once you transform, there’s no way the process can be reversed. And now, ultraviolet light will be your enemy. So if you stay in the sun too long, you’ll degrade into a staggering (monster) called Biter.”

Check out the second full episode of Dying 2 Know below.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on December 7 this year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. So, excited to play the continuation of the parkour and monsters game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!