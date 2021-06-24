Dying Light 2 Will Show News In A New Event; Date and Time

Dying Light 2: Techland will celebrate the second episode of Dying 2 Know, an event dedicated to showcasing news around their new work, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature a second episode of the Dying 2 Know event. Next July 1 at 21:00 CEST we will see news about Techland’s new work, just one month after the first presentation. After so many months in the shadows, the team picks up pace when it comes to unveiling the playable opportunities it will offer from its full launch.

Dying 2 Know Episode 2, what can we expect?

“Night comes, and with it the nightmares that hide in their nests during the day awaken,” the company explains in a press release. “It is an opportunity to get supplies to restore the remnants of hope in the hearts of the few loved ones we have, and to develop our lives on the rooftops. But before you hit the streets, you need to know what is hiding in the dark. The reward is great, but the price you will have to pay if you stay too long in the dark is even greater. ”

The description suggests that the Polish study will show the nocturnal phase in depth. For those who have not played the original, when night falls the map is infested with stronger enemies, although higher value rewards are also available. It was one of the hallmarks of its open world back in 2015. In the second installment we know that we will be able to loot abandoned lairs during this time, where “discover secrets impossible to reach during the day.

You can see his first gameplay trailer at the top of this news, the highlight of the first episode of this series of presentations. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is scheduled for release on December 7 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. It will have several editions both in physical and digital format.