Dying Light 2 Will Make “Over 1,000” Improvements In Its Day 1 Patch

Dying Light 2: Techland has advised players who access the physical copy early to wait for the release of the patch. Techland’s long-awaited video game will not be without its respective day 1 patch. Dying Light 2: Stay Human has not yet been released and some of the fixes that we will be able to enjoy when the title hits the market have already been announced. The Polish study has reported that they have been working on the update for several weeks, that it will be available “in the next few days” and that it will add “more than 1,000 corrections”.

These are some of the changes from the day 1 patch

Techland has shared some of these improvements:

Fixed an issue with dialogues blocking story progression,

Fixed issue related to co-op when logged in.

Co-op sessions no longer disconnect after a certain amount of time.

Fixed a bug that temporarily lowered the difficulty level.

The lost voices and sounds have been reintroduced.

Fixed issues with objectives and AI when characters sink into the ground on flat terrain.

Fixed a bug with the controller on PC that would block any movement.

Added protection against potential crashes.

Localization updates (Spanish included).

The streamer mode has been improved.

Fixed the bug that crashed the game when using a second screen.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is an open world video game, which means that it includes hundreds of elements that work at the same time. It is not strange that there are bugs in this type of title, so it will be necessary to see if the update on day 1 stabilizes all versions. In our analysis we indicated that we encountered some of these errors, although in our case we did not experience anything that was game-breaking.

The game will be marketed on February 4 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC, while the Nintendo Switch cloud edition has been delayed and still has no confirmed release date.