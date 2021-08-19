Dying Light 2 Will Have a Presentation Full Of News At Gamescom

Dying Light 2 will be one of the big highlights at Gamescom this year! Developer Techland has confirmed the airing of the third episode of the Dying 2 Know series (something like “dying to know”, in free translation) on August 26 at 3:00 pm EDT.

This video presented by lead game designer Tymon Smektala will highlight combat mechanics, factions and parkour across the map, but anyone who doesn’t want to check out this deeper behind-the-scenes look at production can also enjoy an all-new trailer for the game.

According to an official Techland statement, “parkour is a key element of the game Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and this episode of our series will show you how to creatively use it to improve gameplay style and realistic movement system, as well as blending actions parkour complexes with combat”. The weapons that protagonist Aiden Caldwell will use throughout the campaign will also be presented in detail, with the right to an “arsenal of deadly tools”.

Dying Light 2 is set for release December 7, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and it will run at 60fps and 4K on next-gen consoles. Also check out 9 new features already confirmed for this game so eagerly awaited by fans!