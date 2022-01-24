Dying Light 2 Will Have A Free Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will offer players an upgrade update to the next generation completely free of charge. The information was confirmed by Techland.

According to the producer, the title will support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery, allowing players to freely update their copy of Xbox One to both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. On PlayStation, players will be able to update the PS4 and PS4 Pro game to PS5 for free.

The developer further confirmed that “the console co-op experience across platforms and generations will not be available for Dying Light 2 Stay Human at launch.” There will, however, be crossplay between the Steam and Epic Games Store versions as early as February 4, when the game hits stores.

Additionally, Techland also revealed that it will offer 5 years of support for the Dying Light sequel. In the press release, the company says that “with this ambitious plan, we can expect a lot of content and expansions”.

The announcement also brings some more information about the game’s co-op mode. The text states that “Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be fully playable” in co-op, from the prologue to the end of the game. Game session participants will be able to keep the items they receive during online matches, while still keeping all their progress.

Finally, the producer also informs that, in co-op mode, “important choices in the game will be made by all players through voting”, but the final decision will be up to the host of the session.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled for release on February 4, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.