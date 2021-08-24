Dying Light 2 Will Feature RTX and DLSS, Highlighted In New Video!

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature ray tracing (RTX) technology and DLSS support upon its release. That’s what highlights a new video presentation of the game, showing how the scenarios are with technology:

The video is accompanied by a narrator detailing the difference RTX makes to some details of the game’s environment, and how DLSS helps maintain high graphical fidelity without sacrificing performance. In Nvidia’s blog post, we have a talk by one of the game’s devs about the partnership:

“Our partnership with Nvidia has helped us create a visceral and immersive experience for Dying Light 2 players. Ray tracing enhances the realism of our merciless and infected world, while Nvidia’s DLSS delivers a massive performance boost without sacrificing image quality so you never miss a thing as you walk across the scene.” – declared Tomasz Szalkowski, rendering director for Techland, the developer of Dying Light 2.

Of course, we still don’t have the technology to render a game the size of Dying Light 2 completely in ray tracing. But the feature will be used a lot, appearing in reflections, shadows and global lighting, as Nvidia says in the description of the video on YouTube.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on December 7th. The game is now available in pre-order for all platforms.