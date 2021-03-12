Dying Light 2: Techland promises news next week

Techland announced on Friday (12) that next Wednesday (17) news about Dying Light 2 will be revealed. “We have a few words to share with you about the development process. Be with us, ”says an official Twitter post for the game.

Expectations about concrete announcements have been high, mainly because of disruption behind the scenes. Last month, people working in the studio reported anonymously for a report on The Gamer website about poor management, bad feedback and other internal issues at Techland.

In the middle of last year, screenwriter Chris Avellone was removed from the project after accusations of sexual harassment. Industry women released screenshots of offensive and offensive messages sent by Chris.

Warm cloths

This Friday, the Polish developer denied the “chaos” behind Dying Light 2. In response to a Twitter follower, the company said the project is moving forward.

“The definition of hell was going to mean that the game is making no progress in its development, while in fact DL2 continues to advance. We announced the game very early, but it is far from a hell of development ”, the company dodged.

Despite the problems, how is your hype for Dying Light 2? Are you still anxious? Tell us in the comments section below!