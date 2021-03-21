Dying Light 2: Techland confirms launch for 2021

Techland shared on Wednesday (18) an update video on the development of Dying Light 2.

Through a provocative short video, the dev team brought more details about the game’s delay, and finally shed light on where the title’s production lies. According to Techland, the lack of updates for the public was caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the need for time to polish the game and implement its ideas.

“This is a huge and complex project, and we need time to bring our vision to life. We are all putting our hearts into delivering a game that you will continue to play for months,” said the studio. “We will be ready to talk about Dying Light 2 very soon.”

After the announcement, the video ends with a short clip of Dying Light 2, revealing more gameplay and narrative scenes. The images also show a quick glimpse into a new type of volatile, and also reinforce the game’s launch in 2021.

