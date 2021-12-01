Dying Light 2: Stay Human Went Gold And Is Ready For Release

Dying Light 2: On Tuesday (30), developer and publisher Techland announced via Twitter that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has reached the “gold” milestone, meaning the game is ready to be published and its physical versions can now be manufactured. Check out the following publication:

Dying Light 2 has gone gold!

It wouldn’t be possible without your support over all these years – we will spend an additional time making sure that we’ll deliver the best possible experience for you.

Thank you for being with us!

Can’t wait to meet you in The City on February 4th! pic.twitter.com/2I6KHrmW14 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) November 30, 2021

“After so many years of hard work, we are proud to release Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The game is ready to be manufactured, but let’s not slow down. The fact that we are ready and that we reach gold status two months before release is a great sign, but it doesn’t mean that our work ends here. There are still some updates and tweaks to add, and community feedback to implement, but the foundation is solid and ready to play. I’m extremely proud of the entire team!” said Tymon Smektala, lead designer at Techland, in a press release.

For those who are curious to see how the title is doing, 15 minutes of new gameplay will be shown during episode five of the video series about the game that the developer is making, which will be aired on December 2nd at 5 pm via Twitch .

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on February 4, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.