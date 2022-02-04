Dying Light 2: Stay Human | This Is The Actual Duration Of The Campaign

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: From Techland they explained that the main story would last about 20 hours, is that approximate figure close to the real one? The duration of video games is always part of the debate in any release worth its salt. Open world titles tend to stretch over tens of hours, which is also the case with Dying Light 2: Stay Human. When Techland posted that it would take about 70 hours to complete the game, they had to qualify their message and explain that you wouldn’t have to play that long to finish the story. According to his calculations, a total of 20 hours would have to be invested. After completing the campaign, we bring you closer to what the actual duration is.

But one wonders, is there a real duration? The answer is negative, since it depends on different factors, ranging from the player’s ability to the way in which they approach the adventure. What we will say is that to finish Dying Light 2: Stay Human in 20 hours you have to go very fast, and even then it seems difficult to achieve it. In our case, it took us more than 30 hours without doing many side missions, so it is best to set a bracket between 20 and 30 hours.

Everything stays in the family

Techland’s new production puts us in the shoes of Aiden Caldwell, a man looking for his missing sister. Due to some experiments carried out during his childhood, he has supernatural powers, which makes him an almost perfect survivor. On his journey, he must interact with the two main factions, the Survivors and the Peacekeepers, two antagonistic groups that, however, do not represent the antagonists of the title, which are the Renegades and a character from Aiden’s past.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The cloud version of Nintendo Switch is confirmed, but it will go on sale later, since it needs more development time. In the rest of the versions there will be a Day 1 patch, with thousands of changes.