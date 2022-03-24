Dying Light 2: Stay Human | The First Expansion Will Occur “In Parallel” And Not After The End

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: Techland opens the door for the first post-launch narrative content not to continue the game’s plot. Techland’s most recent game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, has been built with the intention that the product receive post-launch content for at least five years. So far, the Polish company has offered some parkour challenges and free item packs, as well as various patches. Later in June, the first paid expansion will be released. And it seems that it will not continue the main story.

At least that’s what lead designer Tymon Smektała suggests in an interview with GameInformer. “I’ve read a lot of speculation about what the first story DLC that we’ve promised will contain,” he said. The studio is currently working on a narrative product that takes place “in parallel with the main events”, so it hopes to surprise fans.

“I can say with confidence that … they haven’t even come close to the mark.” The designer has commented that “at a certain point” they will add content “about the events that occurred at the end of the game.” And he continues: “We have some ideas. On paper, while rolling out right now, they look promising. But it will always be a challenge.

New Game+, Photo Mode, when?

As for some of the features most requested by fans, such as the New Game + mode or the much-demanded Photo Mode, the developer has also reserved a few words: “These are things that are currently on the table and that we are working on. working. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but very soon, people will start to see these things being added in one way or another.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was released earlier this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game was released with some problems, so Techland has had to release several patches over the past few months. The Nintendo Switch (Cloud Edition) version has been delayed and does not yet have a date.