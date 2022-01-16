Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Techland Promises Content For Five Years

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: From Techland they assure that the launch of Dying Light 2 will be only the beginning, providing additional content to the game for “at least five years”. Although finally Dying Light 2: Stay Human is not going to take us as many hours as it was said during the past week, it is expected that it will keep us entertained for dozens of them, not only with the base game, but also with the content that It will come after its release. It does not surprise anyone, since the first installment enjoyed great support from Techland for several years, something that the Poles have promised to repeat with this sequel, to which they will continue to provide content “for at least five years”.

This has been assured by the studio from its official Twitter account, promising fans that they will have a game for a long time after denying the somewhat absurd rumor that ran a few days ago.

Zombies and parkour for a long time

“Do you want to know what will happen after launch? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human for at least five years with new stories, places, in-game events and all that stuff you love!” Social. Already the first installment received important content such as The Following or Hellraid, which added great novelties to the game such as vehicles, new environments, stories and even more supernatural elements, especially in the case of the second.

As we said before, during the past week it was said that the Dying Light 2: Stay Human campaign would take about 70 hours to complete, mentioning a whopping 500 to complete it 100%. Luckily, Techland qualified these statements, assuring that the campaign will last about 20 hours, and that 500 hours would be necessary to complete the game several times, seeing all the decisions and endings, visiting all the places on the map, seeing all the dialogues and collecting all collectibles, bringing a touch of humor to this misunderstanding.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will arrive on February 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch.