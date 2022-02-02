Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Review. Life In The Apocalypse

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: Pilgrim Aiden searches for his lost sister in a world devastated by the Harran virus, which has turned the population into monstrous creatures. From the moment we are born we are programmed for survival. In a world of predators, the law of the strongest rules and the most vulnerable are crushed without mercy. It could be an x-ray of the real world, but in Dying Light 2: Stay Human this uncomfortable truth is even more certain. Aiden, protagonist of the new Techland video game, is torn between two parts of himself, the human and the monster that lives inside him. Will she retain humanity from him or will she succumb to the Harran virus? Will he contain the infection or will he join the throng of beings who, having lost their senses and reason, roam the streets and crouch in the dark?

Fifteen years have passed since the events narrated in Dying Light. The infection spread rapidly across the old world, a crisis that hit people like a sledgehammer to the head. The lives of friends, family and strangers were lost forever; others abandoned consciousness and were transformed into bestial and ruthless creatures, already devoid of any trace of their past selves. However, more than a decade later, people have adapted to the circumstances and have begun to organize themselves into different factions. Survival, once again, guides the most primitive instincts.

Who is Aiden? Balancing on the razor’s edge

Aiden Caldwell carries his past on his shoulders, macabre memories in a hospital with his sister Mia. Both were the object of atrocious experiments, a nightmare from which psychological and physical residues still remain. The Pilgrim now has supernatural powers, abilities that give him superior resistance, as well as the potential to walk the city from the rooftops, jump from building to building or reach places forbidden to other human beings.

The overall plot is well written, grabs the player’s attention, and presents the main and supporting characters with a rich context, building on the events of the past. Fifteen years after the apocalypse, no one is as they were previously. After the virus spread, the previous life had to be left behind, part of each one’s identity. There was a turning point in their lives, which we now discover from Aiden’s perspective.