Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reveals Its Weight and Presence of Micropayments

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, The official page of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in Microsoft Store and PS Store reveals information regarding the hard disk weight of both consoles.After many months without hearing from him, Techland finally made a new debut in society of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a sequel to the great success of the Polish studio in 2015. In fact, it has already opened its own page on the main digital platforms In this case, PS Store and Microsoft Store, and in it we discover relevant information regarding this upcoming release, such as its weight on the hard drive or the presence of micropayments.

As for the space that we will have to reserve for Dying Light 2: Stay Human on the hard drive of our consoles, in Microsoft Store you can see that the game will occupy 60 gigabytes in the Xbox Series. Meanwhile, it is not specified in the PS Store, but the differences between platforms are usually minimal, so a similar figure can be expected in the case of PlayStation 5.

Micropayments and multiplayer

What is confirmed in both cases is the presence of micropayments, since said game page verbatim describes that there are “Optional In-Game Purchases”, although it does not specify what kind specifically, or refer to which mode. These are probably micropayments related to a cooperative mode for from 2 to 4 players that will have Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a multiplayer that Microsoft Store describes as being cross-gen, something that Techland would already promise at the time.

In this way, Dying Light 2: Stay Human finally leaves its mark between the releases of the next few months, after rumors that indicated a certain toxic environment in the studio, in addition to the departure of a true luxury collaborator at the beginning of development as en Chris Avellone, following accusations received for alleged sexual harassment. Finally, we will see the launch of the game on December 7, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.