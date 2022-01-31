Dying Light 2: Stay Human | Release Date, Editions And Trailers

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: We tell you everything you need to know about the long-awaited launch of the Techland video game, soon on sale. After several delays, Techland finalizes the arrival of Dying Light 2: Stay Human on the market, a video game that will be available from February 4 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5. The Nintendo Switch version, which will be a cloud edition, will need half a year of additional development, although it was originally going to be released at the same time as the other versions.

Like many of today’s video games, the Polish developer has chosen to offer different editions, each with its own additional content. In addition, a complete Collector’s Edition with a figure, flashlight and other physical objects has also been announced, as well as access to the new stories that will be part of the post-launch plan.

All editions, prices and pre-order DLC

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Standard Edition (physical and digital / 69.99 euros)

The game Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition (physical and digital / 89.99 euros)

The game Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Access to a story DLC.

Exclusive weapon decorations.

Legendary skin pack.

Ready-to-use wallpapers.

OST, art book and digital comic.