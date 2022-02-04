Dying Light 2 Stay Human Now On Sale: Everything You Need To Know

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: We review the main aspects of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the editions, the DLC, PC requirements, features and more. The day has arrived. Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The cloud version for Nintendo Switch has been delayed and we won’t see it for months. Be that as it may, Techland’s open world game was one of the most anticipated and has finally seen the light. Below we review some of its main features and other aspects that you should know about the launch:

Editions and DLCs

Minimum and recommended requirements on PC

How long exactly?

This is the cooperative mode

Progression and customization system

Will not have crossplay at launch

The downloadable content that is available at launch is cosmetic, although there will be new missions in the future. With at least five years of planned support, it is to be assumed that new expansions will be developed in the future, although we will have to wait to know what Techland’s roadmap is in this regard. For now, we present the confirmed editions and contents:

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Standard Edition (physical and digital / 69.99 euros)

The game Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition (physical and digital / 89.99 euros)

The game Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Access to a story DLC.

Exclusive weapon decorations.

Legendary skin pack.

Ready-to-use wallpapers.

OST, art book and digital comic.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition (digital only / 109.99 euros)

The game Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Access to a story DLC.

Exclusive weapon decorations.

Legendary skin pack.

Ready-to-use wallpapers.

OST, art book and digital comic.

2 hour EXP and crafting bonus.

Access to a second story DLC.