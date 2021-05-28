Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Is It Necessary To Play The First One?

The study behind Dying Light 2 answers whether players will have to play the first installment to understand the events of the sequel. Dying Light 2 will not require playing the first installment to understand the events that will be narrated in it. According to Thomas Gerbaud, world director, the sequel takes place 20 years later, in “a world where humanity has lost the war against the virus.”

“No, you can not play it. Our game takes place 20 years later, in a world where humanity has lost the war against the virus. So in a way you could say that Dying Light 2 takes us into the world beyond the apocalypse, ”says Gerbaud. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will arrive on December 7 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Click here for all the details.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition, new compilation available

In case you have not played the first one and want to do so before the launch of the new one, Techland has published the Platinum Edition of Dying Light, a collection that includes the base game and all the additional content that it has received during its commercial stage. This includes its expansion, The Following, and other DLC that expand the playable adventures.

Then we leave you with the elements that it includes. It is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC; compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Dying Light – Full Game

Dying Light: The Following – Expansion with new story, map and more

Dying Light: Bozak Horde – Game Mode with Side Story

Hellraid – Game mode set in dark fantasy

Cuisine & Cargo – Two additional quarantine zones

Ultimate Survivor Bundle Pack

Crash Test Skin Pack

Fifth anniversary package

Harran Ranger Package

Gun Psycho Pack

Volatile Hunter Pack

White Death Pack

Vintage Gunslinger Pack

Rais Elite Package

Godfather Package

Harran Inmate Package

Retrowave Package

SHU Warrior Package

Volkan Combat Armor Pack

Classified Operation Package

Viking Pack: Raiders of Harran

Harran Tactical Unit Package