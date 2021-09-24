Dying Light 2: Stay Human Is Coming To Nintendo Switch, But It’s A Cloud Version

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: Techland has announced that the game will be available in the Kyoto Hybrid at the same time as the other versions. Dying Light: Platimum Edition will debut on Nintendo Switch soon, but so will the sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. In this case, however, it will be a Cloud Edition, as announced during the Nintendo Direct on September 24. Techland’s open world game will offer combat, platforms and strategy in a huge open world, which can be enjoyed through the cloud from the same launch day of the rest of the versions, that is, on February 4.

“Use parkour and strategic combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Choose a side and decide the fate of the City in Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, available for #NintendoSwitch on 02-04-2022 ”, publishes Nintendo Spain on its official Twitter account. How could it be otherwise, Techland has shown a new trailer, which you can see just below these lines.

Short delay until early 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was scheduled for this December, but the studio needed a little more time to polish the gaming experience. In a recently published official statement, the team stated that one of their goals was to “build a transparent and honest communication campaign” with their community, an aspect that they want to improve on a day-to-day basis. The main reason for the delay is that they require some additional work to reach the goals that have been set. The development as such has concluded, but the quality department is now with the product to iron out the rough edges.

The title will go on sale for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch, as we have said, on February 4, 2022.