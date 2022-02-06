Dying Light 2: Stay Human | Graphic Comparison Between PS5 And Xbox Series X | S

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: We already know all the technical differences between the versions for new generation consoles. We offer you the details and the full video. Dying Light 2: Stay Human debuted last Friday on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. It was one of the first major releases of 2022, and how could it be otherwise, the specialized portal Digital Foundry has already set to work to develop a graphical comparison between consoles. Specifically, the focus has been on the new generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Then we leave you the breakdown and the full video.

PS5 and Xbox Series X – Standard mode at 1080p and 60 FPS | Resolution mode, in which the PS5 version runs at 3200 x 1800 and the Xbox Series X at 3456 x 1944 (both at 30 FPS) | Quality mode that runs at 1080p, with 30 FPS and has improved effects thanks to ray tracing technology.

Xbox Series S – Single graphics mode with no configuration options or ray tracing, with 1080p resolution and 30 FPS (target for last-gen consoles as well).

A long-awaited sequel

Zombies never go out of style, and after the popularity that the 2015 title was able to achieve, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. In our review (8 out of 10), we highlight the design of the scenarios, designed for parkour, a “main story with interesting characters” and the way in which the cycle of day and night “changes the way you play”. In our conclusions, we say that “altogether, a title full of interesting ideas whose biggest problem is the traditional conception of an open world, in the sense that we find ourselves with the classic map full of points”. You can read the full analysis through the following link.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is now available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Everything indicates that the title has enjoyed a good premiere; the PC (Steam) version has managed to smash the records set by the first installment, reaching a peak of 245,553 simultaneous players on the day of its launch.