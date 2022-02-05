Dying Light 2: Stay Human Debuts On Steam Surpassing The Peak Of Players Of The Original

Dying Light 2: Stay Human manages to quintuple the peak of simultaneous players of the first installment, being the fourth most played game on its first day. Although it is not without flaws, which has led Techland to a Day One patch with eternal notes, the reality is that at the public level Dying Light 2: Stay Human is being a great success after only one day on the market. So much so, that according to Steam data, it has already surpassed the peak of Dying Light players, the original title released in 2015.

Indeed, as can be seen on Steam DB, Valve’s dedicated platform data page, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has reached a player peak of 245,553 concurrent players at the time of this writing. Not only a spectacular figure that surpasses the original, but also represents more than five times the peak achieved by the former, and which stands at 45,876 simultaneous players.

In addition, during the day of its launch, which was yesterday Friday the 4th, Dying Light 2: Stay Human was the fourth most played on Steam, only surpassed by the three practically unattainable giants, and that are Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2 and PUBG. However, it was able to outperform wildly popular games like GTA V, Apex Legends, Rust or ARK: Survival Evolved.

A bumpy development

Finally, yesterday Dying Light 2: Stay Human was able to reach the stores, after a development process that has not been free of various problems. A report released a few months ago spoke of a toxic work environment within Techland, something that could never be confirmed. What did happen was the departure of Chris Avellone from the project. Avellone, a face recognized by fans of the classic role -Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, Fallout: New Vegas-, received accusations of harassment, something that led to his immediate departure from the Dying Light 2 development team.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.