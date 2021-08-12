Dying Light 2 runs at 60fps or with Ray Tracing on PS5 and Series X

Dying Light 2 will offer different configuration modes to improve graphics or performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The feature has become common in next-gen games, and Techland confirmed that the option will be present in their latest game as well in a recent interview.

Speaking to MP1st, level design leader Piotr Pawlaczyk said that “for players who prefer visual experiences, we prepared Quality Mode which, thanks to the use of Ray Tracing, significantly improved the quality of the scenes, with a emphasis on lighting for scenes and environments”.

The performance mode, in the case of Dying Light 2, gives up Ray Tracing in exchange for a stable 60 fps with VRR support (for compatible TVs). As VG 24/7 reminds, it is interesting to note that only the new Xbox supports the technology so far.

“For those like you (the interviewer) who appreciate smooth gameplay, we’ve prepared the Performance Mode, which focuses on high framerate, making the experience of fast gameplay elements like the course and combat even smoother.” completed Pawlaczyk.

Dying Light 2 is set for a December 7 release, and will be a cross-gen title. Thus, the game will reach PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.