Dying Light 2 Release Date Has Been Announced

Dying Light 2 has been expected for a long time. Although it has been a long time since the announcement of the game, its release was delayed indefinitely about a year ago. Game fate cleared with Dying Light 2‘s developer’s latest announcement

In the statement made by Techland, it was stated that Dying Light 2 will meet with the players on December 7th. It was also stated in the statement that the phrase “Stay Human” was added next to the name of the game. Despite the change in name, the core of the game seems to be the same as previously announced.

It will be possible to play Dying Light 2 on multiple platforms starting December 7. The game will be released on the same date for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

The new trailer of the game, which is almost 8 minutes long, also gives more concrete clues about what to expect in Dying Light 2. It is noteworthy that in the trailer, civilization is more “unrecognizable” compared to the first game. It will not be a surprise to receive new posts about Dying Light 2 after the release date is announced.