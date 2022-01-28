Dying Light 2 Outlines Its Post-Launch Roadmap; They Promise At Least 5 Years Of Support

Dying Light 2: Techland promises five years of support for its latest work, Dying Light 2, which is scheduled for release on February 4 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Dying Light 2: Stay Human traces its extensive roadmap. Techland is preparing a multitude of packages that will expand the base experience, both paid and free. In addition, get “more than 5 years of support” following the trail of the original delivery. Remember that it is scheduled to launch on February 4 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Dying Light 2: first additional content

February | Free packs inspired by factions

March | Challenge Set 1

April | Event Series – Mutated Infected

May | Challenge Set 2

June | First story DLC

Of the five contents published, only the last one is paid, which adds a new plot arc. From that moment the contents are blurred without a specific date. The study aims to add “new weapons, enemies, stories, events and much more”. We can also look forward to two other DLCs that add story.

“It all starts with launch, but it’s only the beginning,” Techland begins in a short tweet. “We plan to keep improving the game with DLC’s, challenges, stories, events and more for at least 5 years minimum. Rest assured, you will not be bored”, he concludes.

The first Dying Light has continued to receive content even up to this year. Hellraid, for example, was one of the big additions after the release of The Following expansion. This playable portion immersed us in medieval dungeons as part of a project that the studio itself canceled and reused for its popular survival game. It was published in 2020, five years after the game’s release.