Dying Light 2: New Video Details Map, Enemies and Mechanics

Dying Light 2: Techland released a new video for Dying Light 2, featuring an AMA (“ask me anything”, in free translation) with designer Tymon Smektala, who was responsible for answering some questions from fans.

According to the developer, Dying Light 2 will completely reformulate the gaming experience introduced by the first game, from the protagonist’s interaction with the post-apocalyptic universe to the technical aspects of the title itself. Among the main news shared by the update, is the confirmation of a map that is more than twice the size of Haran, including vertical and horizontal dimensions with more buildings and offering new opportunities for exploration.

The title will have a more complete narrative focus, bringing unpublished and interactive stories in major and minor missions. In this way, players will be able to make choices throughout the campaign, whether in CGIs or through gameplay, which will determine the course of various future events and the world in the most diverse proportions.

In the first Dying Light, going out at night was a real terror, since the senses of the scary “volatiles” (zombies vulnerable to UV light) were activated, turning every corner and building into an unexpected threat. In the second game in the franchise, dangerous creatures promise not only to lurk in the absence of sun, but also during the day, and new types of creatures will be added to make the parkour experience even more challenging. Check out the full video below, which contains other relevant information.

Dying Light 2, currently in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, remains unreleased.