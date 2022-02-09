Dying Light 2 Makes PC Contest With RTX 3090

Dying Light 2 was released to the public last Friday (4), and apparently is attracting a lot of attention from players. To prove this fact, the producer Techland released a list with several numbers referring to the most recent title in the series that mixes parkour and zombie killing and, on top of that, announced a contest that offers a very powerful PC (and that Brazil can participate).

According to the production team, the game has a score above 77 on Metacritic and Opencritic on all platforms, in addition to having more than 25,000 positive reviews on Steam (and 81% approval). Still on the PC version, it had a peak of 272 thousand simultaneous players and topped the 23rd position of the most played on the platform of all time.

Another detail is that, during the game’s launch week, Techland recorded 512,000 viewers following the game’s matches both on Twitch and YouTube. In total, this audience amounted to more than 18 million hours of game content.

Finally, and to celebrate all these numbers, the producer announced a contest in which the Brazilian population is eligible to participate and compete for a PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 3090 FE and an Intel Core i9-12900K processor. If you are interested, just access this link to check the rules associated with this contest.

Dying Light 2 is available in versions for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.