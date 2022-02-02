Dying Light 2 Leaks And Techland Asks To Wait For The Day 1 Patch

Dying Light 2: Some physical copies have found their way into players’ hands, but the current build still has issues. It’s not uncommon for physical copies of games to start shipping early in stores. It happened recently with Pokémon Legends Arceus and it has happened again with the next big title, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Given this situation, the Polish developer has warned that the game will improve when the day 1 patch is applied, so it recommends waiting for the update to be available at the official launch.

“Fellow survivors. We have seen that some of you have had access to physical copies of Dying Light 2 before the release date (it’s Friday, three days left!) ”, they have published.

“We understand that you want to explore the city immediately and we couldn’t be happier. With that being said, we kindly ask you to wait until February 4th, as by that date you will be able to access the improvements and fixes that we have implemented these last two weeks and that will be introduced in the day 1 patch. That is the way to experience Dying Light 2 as we have conceived it”.

The pilgrim’s journey

Dying Light 2: Stay Human puts us in the shoes of Aiden Caldwell, a man who was admitted to a hospital as a child, where he was the subject of scientific experiments. Years later, he desperately searches for his sister, all in a context in which the Harran virus has spread throughout the world. On his journey, he will have to do everything possible to find the clues that will lead him in the right direction.

After several delays, the game is finally about to see the light. Announced at E3 2018, Techland’s work is scheduled for February 4 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The Nintendo Switch version, a cloud edition, will need at least another half year of further development.