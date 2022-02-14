Dying Light 2 Launches The Authority Pack, Its First Free DLC

Dying Light 2: Get a pack of gear items inspired by the Peacekeepers faction. The first free downloadable content for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has just been announced. It is not a quest or any new story arc, but rather an item pack. This has been announced by Techland on social networks, where it has revealed that the Authority Pack can be claimed on all platforms on which the game is currently available, that is, consoles and PC. Aiden will dress as the Peacekeepers thanks to this item pack that is available today and includes the following:

Intimidating jacket. Put on this jacket and fight for justice!

Intimidating cargo pants. Carry everything you need to lay down the law.

Intimidating sneakers. Defend your ideals with these unique sneakers.

The second part of this pack will be claimable later and will come with a weapon, bracelet, and gloves, all themed after this faction from Dying Light 2. The Peacekeepers are a kind of military force that tries to impose order on the new society built after the apocalypse of the infected. Facing them are the Survivors, although they are not truly antagonistic groups. Not in vain, during the adventure they come to collaborate. The real enemies are the Forsaken.

Feel like Darth Vader

The Techland video game hides a curious Star Wars easter egg, although it is well hidden, as we have published on FreeGameTips. Players will be able to imitate the evil Darth Vader and use a power similar to the Force choke. It is actually a weapon that is obtained during the game.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is currently playable on PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PS5. Its release on Nintendo Switch (Cloud Edition) has been delayed and still has no confirmed date.