Dying Light 2: How to Collect Harper Tokens

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is back in the news with a bunch of new content, including a new story mode, free for all players. Since Techland has been supporting its free zombie game for 5 years, players are starting to see the first step of this long-term support. Because of this, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is one of the best open world games that players can get on Steam. With Patch 1.4, players can dive deeper into the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human and a new story called “In the Footsteps of the Night Runner”.

The main feature of this mode is that players get to know a new NPC named Harper. He gives away his items, but to advance through his storyline, players will need to earn tokens. These tokens are a new currency, and they can only be used in the Harper’s Shop. As players get more tokens, they can buy more story missions. However, these tokens are quite difficult to get, but Techland has not made them impossible. If players use these tips with some strategy and patience, they will be able to move forward faster.

3 Purpose of participation

This can be achieved by simply playing Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but with criteria that players must meet. Although they are easy to make, they only reward with one token, so players should get them out of the way as soon as possible. The best part is that most of these goals have something to do with either movement or combat, which the players had done a lot by the time they reached Harper. The current personal goal is to chop off one of the enemy’s limbs, which can be easily done if the players have practiced enough in combat.

Although it seems easy, they can be tedious, and as mentioned earlier, it’s best to do them sooner rather than later. However, these tasks will change over time and players will have to do something new, so these participation goals serve many purposes. Firstly, to keep players longer and allow them to improve in many aspects of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

2. Harper’s Elite Mission

This can only be done after the players have fully risen to the tenth level with Harper. Leveling up is easy to do if players balance how they perform the rewards. Once players reach the tenth level, they can unlock an elite mission, which is a time trial in which the player survives but barely made it all the way. One of the main aspects of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is equipment. However, there is a downside to these elite missions. Worrying about equipment in the main part of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a mistake that players should avoid.

Harper’s Elite Mission demonstrates exactly this, because as soon as players enter the mode, the equipment disappears, except for the lock picks. Since players can only do this at the tenth level, they should practice a little before doing it, and raising Harper’s level is the best way to achieve this. Although these missions only give one token, players can farm more tokens at the moment because they can continue to do so.

1 community goal

The community goal is probably the most interesting way for players to get tokens, because it depends not only on them, but also on the Dying Light 2: Stay Human community. Because it sums up what other players have done for the relevant task with what the players have done. Usually these tasks are simple, but the most difficult thing is to make sure that the goal is achieved. Fortunately, Techland has made the goals reasonable, so the community can reach them faster.

Community Goals award the highest number of tokens by giving players 3 of them and discarding them so that players can return when a new challenge falls. Unlike other ways to get tokens, players need to get a token by logging into the Techland website and clicking the request button. While on their website, players can track their progress on other tasks that also give them tokens. So it’s a great idea to at least start doing a community challenge at the same time as other players.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on XboxSeries X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.