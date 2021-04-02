Dying Light 2 have 4K, 60 fps and on PS5 and Xbox

Leonard Manson
In an interview with Wccftech, Tomas Szalkowski, rendering director for Dying Light 2, revealed some details of what players can expect from the game’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S editions.

“We have plans to allow you to choose between three options: Quality (including Ray Tracing), Performance (60 fps or higher) and 4K. As we are working hard when it comes to performance, I cannot provide any other details, but we are striving to include maximum resources in the new generation ”, commented the director.

Dying Light 2 is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021, and its exact release date has yet to be released.

