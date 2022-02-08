Dying Light 2 Has The Office Easter Egg – Know Where To Find It!

Dying Light 2, like many open world games, is filled with easter eggs and references to other products in the entertainment world. One of them should please fans of The Office, offering a chance to find a memento of one of the series’ most beloved characters.

The image above shows the collectible, an advertisement letter from someone looking for staplers. The person responsible for the note comments that he was once an office manager, and that this helped him to gather several staplers throughout his life. He wants even more, believes they can make people’s lives easier – and that he might even open a store.

The letter is signed by Dwight Kurt S. III, leaving the very explicit reference to whom they are trying to honor. Although Dwight has never shown this obsession with staplers throughout the original series, the idea is to reference the very first episode. This helps more people understand where the easter egg comes from, even those who have never seen much of the series.

To find the letter you must go to the Central Loop region – which only appears after a good few hours of gameplay and also unlocks fast travel. There, find the Garrison district and head to the location marked Culver Island.

Arriving there, the player must find a three-story shelter with pumpkins in front. Nailed to a wall to the left of the downstairs door, you should find the note.