Dying Light 2 Has New Video With Details Of Factions

Dying Light 2: Those eagerly awaiting the chance to get their hands on Dying Light 2 finally received new information about the game – courtesy of a new video released by producer Techland.

The recording in question brings the producer Julia Szynkaruk talking about various aspects of the game, among them the factions present in the new title (Survivors and Peacekeepers), the characters that we will have the chance to meet on the journey and even some details of the story – and here , we again have confirmation that the second title takes place 15 years after the events of the original game.

Check out the video below (you can activate the subtitles to better understand the content in it – and unfortunately we don’t have any gameplay on this occasion):

Dying Light 2 has no set release date yet, and will be available on launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.