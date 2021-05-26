Dying Light 2 Gets Teaser Promising News on May 27

Dying Light 2: If you’re looking forward to the release of Dying Light 2, you can start celebrating! After all, developer Techland today posted a new teaser promising news for May 27, 2021 at 4 pm Brasília time. Check out:

The international press also received an email with the subject “Alarm: the city under siege”, which reads as follows:

“Survivor, do you remember Harran? Who could forget … but the city now needs your help! There’s a lot you need to know, and little time to tell, so these clues can’t fall into the wrong hands. Find somewhere. safe and play that message. You are our last chance to survive ”

Now we just need to wait until the scheduled date to see the official Techland broadcast on Twitch, when we will finally know a little more about this long-awaited sequel!

What do you expect from Dying Light 2? Tell us in the comments below!