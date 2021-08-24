Dying Light 2 Gets New Trailer in 4K on Xbox

Techland released, this Tuesday (24), during Gamescom, a new trailer for Dying Light 2. The video in 4K shows some of the combat and history with human factions of the game.

Check out the video below.

The presentation took place during the Xbox event at Gamescom and was attended by game devs. They explained that in addition to fighting zombies, players will have to be aware of other survivors and the way they fight.

Dying Light 2 will be released on December 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and it will run at 60fps and 4K on next-gen consoles.